Climate Movement Defeats Manchin’s Fossil Fuel-Friendly ‘Dirty Deal’

Just before its Sept. 30 budget deadline, Congress passed a Continuing Resolution to fund the government for a few more months. But the legislation did not include a bill pushed by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin for fast-tracking permitting for energy projects. His bill would have greatly reduced the ability of federal agencies and the public to weigh in on energy infrastructure projects, and it specifically required the completion of the fracked gas Mountain Valley pipeline through Virginia and West Virginia and possibly North Carolina.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden all agreed to help pass Manchin’s plan in exchange for his vote supporting the Inflation Reduction Act.

Climate activist groups mobilized and threw everything they had at stopping what they called, “Manchin’s dirty deal.” They organized call-ins, in-person lobbying, a big rally on Sept. 8 and smaller direct actions throughout the month. Much of the work was coordinated through the 1,200-member People vs. Fossil Fuels coalition. Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus, who participated in the work to stop Manchin’s bill, spoke with Drew Hudson, a political consultant with several grassroots climate organizations, about how the energy legislation was stopped — so far — and what happens next.

