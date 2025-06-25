As Veterans and Allies’ 40-Day Fast for Gaza Nears End, Conditions for Palestinians Worsen

Interview with Mike Ferner, former director and former chair of the board of Veterans for Peace, conducted by Melinda Tuhus

Since May 22, six members of Veterans for Peace have engaged in a 40-day fast in solidarity with the people of Gaza, consuming just 250 calories a day, considered a starvation diet. That’s the amount of calories a recent report said is the average consumed by Palestinians in Gaza, under assault and blockade by Israel supported by the Trump regime. Since their fast began, the veterans have maintained a vigil outside the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in New York City.

At least 800 others in the U.S and around the world are also fasting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Some fasters are limiting themselves to the 250-calorie daily diet, while others are fasting from dawn to dusk, or shorter periods.

As starvation and violence worsens in Gaza, the Veterans and Allies Fast activists are demanding 1) full humanitarian aid be restored to Gaza under UN authority and 2) no more U.S. weapons be sent to Israel. Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Mike Ferner, a former national director of Veterans for Peace who served in the Navy during the Vietnam War, later discharged as a conscientious objector. Ferner began the fast with the others, but was forced to drop out after 21 days due to health reasons. Here he talks about his hope that the fast will draw attention to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and end the suffering of Palestinian civilians there.

See more articles and opinion pieces in the related links section of this page. For periodic updates on the Trump authoritarian playbook, subscribe here to our Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine Substack newsletter to get updates to our “Hey AmeriKKKa, It’s Not Normal” compilation.

For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to Between The Lines on your favorite podcast app or platform.

Or subscribe to our Between The Lines and Counterpoint Weekly Summary.