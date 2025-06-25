In Echo of Iraq War, Trump Ignored Distorted Intelligence to Justify Bombing Iran’s Nuclear Sites

After President Donald Trump entered Israel’s war against Iran by ordering the U.S. military to bomb three of Iran’s most heavily fortified nuclear sites, and Iran responded by launching missiles at a U.S. military base in Qatar resulting in no casualties, Trump announced on June 23 that a shaky ceasefire had been reached that could end the 12-day war. Israeli missile strikes and Iranian counter-attacks in the conflict killed more than 600 Iranians and 28 Israelis, with hundreds more injured on both sides.

On June 13, Israel began an intense bombing campaign against Iran, targeting the Islamic republic’s nuclear sites and military infrastructure, assassinating Iranian nuclear scientists, and key figures in Iran’s military and intelligence leadership. While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Iran was just weeks away from building a nuclear weapon, that assertion was contradicted by Trump’s own Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who testified before Congress in March that Iran was not developing a nuclear weapons program. Reports indicate that Iran likely removed enriched uranium and other equipment from the targeted sites before they were attacked by U.S. B-2 bombers.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Phyllis Bennis, director of the Institute for Policy Studies’ New Internationalism Project, who talks about President Trump’s order to launch U.S. air strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities without the authorization of Congress. A decision, like President George W. Bush’s launch of America’s disastrous 2003 invasion of Iraq, appeared to ignore intelligence that did not support the rationale for war.

For more information, visit the Institute for Policy Studies’ New Internationalism Project at ips-dc.org/new-internationalism.

