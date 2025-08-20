Between The Lines – Aug. 20, 2025 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Aug. 20, 2025 – Full ShowListen to the full show here August 20, 2025Mara Verheyden-Hilliard: Trump’s Militarized Occupation of Washington, D.C. a Rehearsal for Takeover of Other U.S. CitiesJason Stanley: Authority on Totalitarianism Leaves U.S. for Canada to Fight International FascismXavier de Janon: Domestic Terrorism Charges Dismissed in One ‘Stop Cop City’ Defendant’s TrialBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Aug. 20, 2025 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary