Domestic Terrorism Charges Dismissed in One ‘Stop Cop City’ Defendant’s Trial

More than four dozen people were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism in December 2022, in response to their effort to Stop Cop City, the state-of-the-art police training facility in Atlanta that finally opened last year. Many had done no more than attend a music festival in the forest near the construction site. Those individuals and others — a total of 61 activists — were additionally charged under the state of Georgia’s organized crime, or RICO, statute for their actions in opposition to the police training center.

On Aug. 15, a judge in DeKalb County, the county where Cop City is located near Atlanta, dismissed domestic terrorism charges against one defendant, who had argued that her rights were being violated for having these serious charges hang over her head for 2½ years.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Xavier de Janon, the attorney representing Jamie Marsicano. Here he explains the impact of having these charges dropped, what it may portend for other defendants, and the outstanding RICO charges they face.

