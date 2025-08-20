Authority on Totalitarianism Leaves U.S. for Canada to Fight International Fascism

Since his return to the White House seven months ago, the nation and the world have witnessed Donald Trump and his administration implementing a flood of extremist anti-democratic policies, including the often violent mass deportation campaign being carried out by masked ICE agents, attacks on judges, universities, media companies, law firms, and the demonization and termination of anyone associated with diversity, equity and inclusion programs. We’ve seen the deployment of National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles and the more recent emergency federal takeover of Washington, D.C.’s police department with Trump sending some 800 National Guard soldiers in response to what he falsely claims “is a situation of complete and total lawlessness.”

Trump, who has long embraced censorship of facts and view with which he disagrees, has ordered a comprehensive audit of the federally funded Smithsonian Institution’s eight museums to ensure their exhibitions align with his own views. Already, an exhibit featuring information about Trump’s two impeachments during his first term have been removed from public display.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Jason Stanley, who had since 2013 been a professor of philosophy at Yale University where he’d written his bestselling book, “How Fascism Works.” But in March, Stanley announced he would be leaving his position at Yale and leaving the U.S., because he wanted “to raise (his) kids in a country that is not tilting towards a fascist dictatorship.” Stanley will be joining Yale historians Timothy Snyder and his wife Marci Shore, who also study fascism, to take new positions at the Munk School of Global Affairs at the University of Toronto. Here, Stanley assesses Trump’s first seven months of authoritarian rule in his second term and the administration’s effort underway to alter and censor history, a topic he addressed in his recent book, “Erasing History: How Fascists Rewrite the Past to Control the Future.”

