Trump’s Militarized Occupation of Washington, D.C. a Rehearsal for Takeover of Other U.S. Cities

Donald Trump, following a pattern of inventing false crises to justify his use of extraordinary executive power, declared a “public safety emergency” in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 11, deploying 800 National Guard troops to support hundreds of federal law enforcement officers whoM he had deployed just days earlier. Trump said he was sending the National Guard to the nation’s capital and taking control of the city’s police department to crack down on crime and homelessness, which he said was necessary to “rescue our nation’s capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam, squalor and worse.” Trump said he was responding to news that a former DOGE employee had recently been beaten in a failed unarmed carjacking attempt.

Responding to the unprecedented order, Washington, D.C.’s Mayor Muriel Bowser rejected the president’s claim of a dangerous crime wave, declaring that while there had been a spike in crime during the COVID pandemic, violent crime in the city had now declined to a 30-year low.

As he announced his emergency declaration in Washington, D.C., Trump threatened to deploy the military to other major U.S. cities, including New York City, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Chicago and Oakland, California. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Mara Verheyden-Hilliard, co-founder and executive director of the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund. Here she discusses her group’s response to Trump’s militarized takeover of Washington, D.C., and growing concern that this is another dress rehearsal (along with Los Angeles) for the future deployment of U.S. troops to majority minority cities across the nation and the possible future invocation of the Insurrection Act and suspension of constitutional rights in advance of the 2026 midterm election.

Listen to Scott Harris' in-depth interview with Mara Verheyden-Hilliard (18:49) and see more articles and opinion pieces in the related links section of this page.

