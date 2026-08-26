Between The Lines – Aug. 26, 2026 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Aug. 26, 2026 – Full ShowListen to the full show here August 26, 2026Mazin Qumsiyeh: West Bank Palestinians Under Siege by Israeli Settler-Military Ethnic Cleansing CampaignSasha Abramsky: Veteran Lawmakers Sound Alarm on Trump’s ‘Rolling Coup’Greg Palast: U.S. Supreme Court Gives Trump an Interim Win in His Scheme to Restrict Mail-In VotingBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Aug. 26, 2026 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary