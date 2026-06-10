Between The Lines – June 10, 2026 – Full Show

Between The Lines – June 10, 2026 – Full ShowListen to the full show here June 10, 2026Sophia Tesfaye: MAGA Billionaire Ellison Family and Bari Weiss Murder ’60 Minutes’Fredi Guevara and Liam Henrie: U.S. Gaza Flotilla Activists Recount Israeli Military Interception, Torture and AbuseChristina Harvey: ‘Kick Out Corruption’ Tour Links Trump Grift to Affordability CrisisBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – June 10, 2026 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary