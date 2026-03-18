Between The Lines – March 18, 2026 – Full Show

Between The Lines – March 18, 2026 – Full ShowListen to the full show here March 18, 2026Mel Goodman: Trump’s Lawless and Chaotic War with Iran Has No Clear ObjectivesBranko Marcetic: Trump Follows Israel Into Disastrous War on Iran, Netanyahu Calls the ShotsKatherine Hinds: Judge Dismisses Charges Against Connecticut Visibility Brigade Activist in Major Free Speech VictoryBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – March 18, 2026 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary