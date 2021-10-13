Between The Lines – Oct. 13, 2021 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Oct. 13, 2021 – Full ShowListen to the full show here October 13, 2021Tiffany Muller: Unlimited, Unaccountable Corporate Campaign Cash Killing Biden’s Human Infrastructure BillSilvia Pastorelli: Investigation Exposes Systematic Deceptive Marketing by Six Major European Fossil Fuel CompaniesTracy Rosenberg: Facebook Whistleblower’s Explosive Testimony Provokes Calls for RegulationBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Oct. 13, 2021Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary