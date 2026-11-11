Between The Lines – Nov. 11, 2026 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Nov. 11, 2026 – Full ShowListen to the full show here November 11, 2026Norman Solomon and Jim Hightower: Democrats’ 100-Day Challenge: Prioritizing Affordability, Accountability and Leadership ChoicesKica Matos: With Stephen Miller Now in Top White House Job, Democrats Must End ICE Reign of TerrorAru Shiney-Ajay: Trump DOJ Investigates Youth Climate and Left-Wing Groups that Resisted Minneapolis ICE ViolenceBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Nov. 11, 2026Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary