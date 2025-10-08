Between The Lines – Oct. 8, 2025 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Oct. 8, 2025 – Full ShowListen to the full show here October 8, 2025Mel Goodman: Trump Threatens to Invoke Insurrection Act as He Expands Military Occupation of US CitiesDanny Tsoi: Federal Workers, Jobs on the Line, Support Shutdown to Save Endangered Healthcare ProgramsCrystal Cavalier-Keck: U.N. Climate Week Events Feature Presentations on the ‘Rights of Nature’Bob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Oct. 8, 2025 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary