Federal Workers, Jobs on the Line, Support Shutdown to Save Endangered Healthcare Programs

Interview with Danny Tsoi, a furloughed federal worker at the Department of Health and Human Services, conducted by Scott Harris

As the shutdown of the U.S. federal government entered its second week, Donald Trump threatened to block furloughed federal workers from receiving back pay once the government shutdown is over. This comes on top of earlier Trump threats to enact mass firings of federal workers if Senate Democrats continue to block Republican efforts to pass a temporary funding measure to reopen the government.

Senate Democrats have refused to vote for legislation to reopen the government unless it includes a commitment to extend expiring Affordable Care Act health insurance subsidies, which if not addressed will increase monthly premiums for more than 22 million ACA enrollees by 75 percent to 114 percent. It’s estimated if rates rise, some 2 million to 4 million Americans will lose their health insurance altogether.

Danny Tsoi, a federal worker at the Department of Health and Human Services, is one of 620,000 government employees who’ve been placed on furlough since the shutdown began on Oct. 1. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Tsoi, who works at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in New York and is a member of the American Federation of Government Employees union, about what’s at stake in negotiations to end the shutdown for workers like him and essential government programs that serve the needs of millions of Americans.

For more information, visit the Federal Unionist Network at federalunionists.net.

