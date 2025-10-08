This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Oct. 8, 2025

On Sept. 27, the Indian government detained the leader of a movement seeking more autonomy for Ladakh, a small but strategically important region in the Himalayas with a population of 300,000 people, accusing him of inciting violent protests.

(“India Detains Popular Leader of Protest Movement,” New York Times, Sept. 27, 2025)

Anger is boiling over in the University of California system as administrators turned over 160 names of students, faculty and staff to the Trump administration, under the guise of investigating alleged antisemitic incidents. The disclosure of the names comes as the Trump administration targets elite universities attempting to force administrators to adopt the president’s MAGA political agenda in exchange for access to federal funds. Some observers compare the government’s threats against universities as a clear violation of academic freedom and an echo of the repressive McCarthy era.

(“Teachers and Unions Fight Back at UC Campuses Prepared to Fuel Trump’s Witch Hunt,” Truthout, Sept. 25, 2025)

Heather Honey, a high-profile denier of Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss to Joe Biden, has been appointed to a senior position in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in which she’ll now help oversee the nation’s election infrastructure.

(“She Pushed to Overturn Trump’s Loss in 2020. Now She Will Help Oversee US Election Security,” ProPublica, Aug. 26, 2025)