U.N. Climate Week Events Feature Presentations on the ‘Rights of Nature’

But then also hearing President Trump at the United Nations was just a travesty because he’s not really out here trying to nation-build with other nations and just hearing him just spill out this rhetoric—it’s number one, it’s embarrassing because I am just like, man, I’m just having this secondhand embarrassment. How could he just sit on the world stage and say these things? And I don’t know if he believes it or not, but God, he looks like an idiot.

And I’m just like, this is who we have representing us. And it’s embarrassing.

The second one was talking about moving towards a rights of nature based in our legal way. So just changing the way we think legally. We are looking at these things as not as resources, but as responsibilities, right? So change the way you look at a dandelion or change the way you look at water because these are gifts that were given to us; you can’t exist without these things. And that’s what I keep saying about people are not looking at the bigger picture. If Bayer owns Monsanto, and those are two things, like they have a pharmaceutical company and then you have a toxin company. The toxin company is killing off herbs that get rid of cancers versus buy all of these cancer drugs that people can’t afford anymore. If you incorporate those dandelion leaves into your salad, it helps your body release the toxins because it’s a bitter leaf.

But when you have things like this fighting against each other, it just cancels out the everyday people. I just think back that we have elected these leaders to speak on our behalf and make the big decisions. That’s why we’re able to live our life. But now we’re getting in this because he’s not representing us. We talked about that, how we’re going to bring control back to our communities and how we’re going to have to live it in a different way so all of our communities together can unite and work together when we’re trying to fight about issues. Because if we bring it back to a responsibility to protect what’s sacred, like the earth and the water and the air that we breathe, then we will be able to understand that all of these things are a gift.

The next one, we talked about the Gulf South to Appalachia, all of these pipelines, oil refineries, the petrochemicals, all of these environmental harms that’s happening. We have to come together and fight back because it takes the fracked gas to fuel these petrochemical plants that makes everything that’s in some type of plastic bottle and saying that we have to work together.

And then the last one, at the UN Climate Week, we worked with movement rights and they’re our partners when we talk about the rights of nature. And we talked about how we really needed to dismantle and get off this fossil fuel because when you extract so much from the earth, not only are you doing a disservice below the surface, you will deplete whatever is in the earth. And so we were talking about that and how we need to bring in traditional ecological knowledge and elders from the community and just really think about this in a common sense way, in a sustainable way that’s going to sustain us to live on this earth before we destroy it.