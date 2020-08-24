Biden & Harris’ Climate Policy Positions Represent Progress, But Activists Must Maintain Pressure

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden picked California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, and climate activists have been sizing up both candidates to see where they stand on crucial climate issues. Activists are scrutinizing their policies on issues such as converting the fossil-fueled energy grid to clean energy; their stand on keeping all fossil fuels, including coal, oil and fracked gas, in the ground, and their approach to environmental and climate justice, to name a few.

Social justice activist groups have expressed concern about some of Harris’s actions when she served as district attorney for San Francisco and California’s attorney general regarding criminal justice policies that disproportionately impacted people of color, although she has moved to the left on that issue after being elected to the Senate.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Jenny Marienau Zimmer, campaign manager for 350 Action, the political action arm of the international climate group, 350.org. Here she assesses Biden and Harris’ known policy positions on several key climate issues. While the group has concluded that an election victory by the Biden-Harris ticket would represent progress for the environment, they also recognize that pressure on the new president to support substantive climate solutions must begin in earlnest the day after the election.