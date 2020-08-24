• The Guardian reports Saudi Arabia’s strongman Prince Mohammed bin Salman reversed its policy on war torn Syria in 2015, when as defense minister, he urged Russia to intervene on behalf of the government of Bashar al-Assad. The allegation of the move comes in a lawsuit filed by former Saudi top intelligence operative Saad Aljabri, a former top contact with the U.S. CIA.

(“Saudi Strongman ‘Encouraged’ Russia Intervention in Syria,” The Guardian, Aug. 16, 2020) • In the weeks after the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, predominantly white police unions defended officers in fatal incidents across the country. Union action in defense of officers involved in racially-tinged killings took place in Kentucky, Atlanta and Philadelphia, reports The New Yorker. (“The Blue Wall,” The New Yorker, Aug. 3, 2020)