COVID-19 Pandemic Exposes Multiple U.S. Economic System Failures

The U.S. has more than 5.5 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus and has suffered more than 170,000 deaths from the disease. With the largest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths of any nation in the world, according to recent polls, nearly 60 percent of Americans disapprove of President Trump’s handling of the health crisis and are very worried about the pandemic’s effect on the U.S. economy.

The failure of the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate to act on pending legislation passed by the House in mid-May that would have restored now-expired enhanced federal unemployment checks, and extend a moratorium on tenant evictions, was followed by a breakdown in negotiations and legislators adjourning for a summer recess until September. Inaction by Congress has millions of Americans worried about how they’ll pay for food and rent in the coming weeks.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Richard D. Wolff, professor of economics emeritus at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and currently a visiting professor in the Graduate Program in International Affairs at New School University, in New York City. Here Professor Wolff discusses his recent article, “The sham of orthodox economics has been exposed in the wake of COVID-19,” and weighs in on the failure of the U.S. government to provide basic assistance to working families in the midst of the worst public health crisis in over 100 years.