Sanders’ Supporters Building a New Progressive People’s Party

Throughout the 2020 Democratic National Convention virtual broadcast, a concerted effort was made to project an image of party unity. The convention’s producers succeeded in obscuring any trace of the anger and division that pervaded the 2016 Democratic convention that contributed to the eventual electoral college defeat of candidate Hilary Clinton.

But many progressive delegates say their wing of the Democratic party has been marginalized. More than 350 delegates who supported Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ candidacy, signed a pledge to oppose the Democratic party platform because it doesn’t include support for “Medicare for All,” universal health care.

They argue that single-payer health care is ever more urgent priority amid a deadly worldwide pandemic and the deepest economic crisis since the Great Depression.

While many disaffected progressive Democrats say they plan to vote for Biden, they also are committed to actively pressuring the Biden administration, if it should win office, to adopt more progressive policies to address the nation’s multiple crises. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Nick Brana, former national political outreach coordinator with Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign, who is the founder of the Movement for a People’s Party. Here he discusses the goal of building a coalition of working people, unions, and progressive groups to launch a new nationally viable people’s political party.