The Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast is home to a massive array of petrochemical operations, from LNG or liquefied natural gas export terminals, to oil refineries, to plastic production plants. Along with encroachment into residents’ communities, comes air and water pollution — as well as a much higher than average cancer rate — hence the nickname for the region, “Cancer Alley.”

In 2000, native Louisianan Anne Rolfes founded and today still directs the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, named for an easy to use air monitoring system. In the past quarter century, her organization has worked on a variety of health and environmental issues, all related to hazards linked to the state’s petrochemical industry.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke to Rolfes about the worsening pollution and health conditions in the region, and how a bill currently moving through Congress, the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, would have an even more devastating impact on her state and community.

To register your views on the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA) that will soon be voted on by the U.S. House, call: (877) 796-1949 to be connected to your member of Congress.”

See more articles and opinion pieces in the related links section of this page. To subscribe to our podcasts, email newsletters, our Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine Substack or social media, subscribe here.