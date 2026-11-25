Despite Donald Trump and the Republican party’s historic defeat in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, the president and his allies appear determined to continue their assault on democratic institutions and the rule of law. Political observers point to the administration’s expansive claims of executive authority; efforts to withhold congressionally appropriated funds; attacks on federal judges who rule against Trump’s policies; and attempts to use the Justice Department to prosecute perceived political enemies.

Since the election, Trump administration officials have warned incoming House Democrats that aggressive congressional oversight and subpoena threats could constitute “blatant criminality” and trigger Department of Justice investigations.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Bill Piekney, a retired 30-year CIA executive who served as a senior consultant at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Here Piekney, a member of The Steady State, an organization of former national security and intelligence professionals committed to defend the U.S. Constitution, talks about his recent commentary titled, “Defeated, Defiant, and Dangerous” where he warns about a new post-election phase of political confrontation and threats to democracy.

Listen to Scott Harris’ in-depth interview with William Piekney (27:49) and see more articles and opinion pieces in the related links section of this page. To subscribe to our podcasts, email newsletters, our Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine Substack or social media, subscribe here.