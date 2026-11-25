As Americans voted in the midterm election, polling found that health care was among the most important issues alongside affordability and corruption, with six in ten voters very concerned about rising health care costs. The Trump administration and Republican-controlled Congress’ 2025 federal budget cut roughly $1 trillion in Medicaid spending over a decade, threatening to leave millions of Americans without health insurance, as new eligibility restrictions go into effect in January next year. The GOP Congress also allowed Affordable Care Act subsidies to expire, dramatically increasing insurance premiums, causing 2.6 million to 5 million Americans to lose their health insurance coverage.

An earlier poll in September found that 85 percent of Americans believe the nation’s health care system needs major changes or a complete overhaul, while 66 percent support Medicare for All — the highest level of support ever recorded.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Jasmine Ruddy, Director of Medicare for All and Community Campaigns with National Nurses United. Here she discusses her union’s call for Democrats, who will take control of both the House and Senate in January, to move quickly to advance Medicare for All legislation, even as any bills moving the nation toward universal healthcare will face a likely veto from President Trump.

Listen to Scott Harris’ in-depth interview with Jasmine Ruddy (15:51) and see more articles and opinion pieces in the related links section of this page. To subscribe to our podcasts, email newsletters, our Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine Substack or social media, subscribe here.