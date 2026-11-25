South Africa’s ruling African National Congress suffered a historic defeat in November’s local elections. The party of Nelson Mandela, which led the struggle against apartheid, won just 31 percent of the vote, down from 46 percent in 2021. The opposition Democratic Alliance won 25 percent, overtaking the ANC in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

(“South Africa’s Politics May Never Be the Same Again,” New York Times, Nov. 8, 2026; “What ‘Catastrophic’ South Africa Local Elections Results Mean for ANC,” Al-Jazeera, Nov. 9, 2026)

The Trump administration is increasingly detaining legal permanent U.S. residents over minor criminal offenses committed decades ago. The Washington Post reports that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are targeting longtime green-card holders at airports and border crossings. Some face deportation over old charges that were dismissed, expunged or previously overlooked during immigration reviews.

(“ICE is Detaining Green Card Holders Over Decades Old Minor Violations,” Washington Post, Nov. 17, 2026)

Los Angeles voters have elected Democratic socialist Nithya Raman as their new mayor, defeating incumbent Karen Bass in a major victory for the city’s progressive movement. Raman campaigned to address affordable housing, the growing homeless population and improving public services. Her election marks a historic breakthrough for the political left in America’s second-largest city.

(“Pressure on LA’s First Proclaimed Socialist Mayor,” Intercept, Nov. 8, 2026; “Raman Elected Mayor of LA, in Win for Left,” New York Times, Nov. 5, 2026)