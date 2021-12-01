California Proposes New Rule Banning New Oil Wells Within 3,200 Feet of Homes and Schools

It might surprise many to learn that California is one of the biggest oil-producing states in the U.S. Drilling rigs dot the terrain of many counties, including Los Angeles and Kern counties, where residents are forced to co-exist with polluting extraction equipment, especially in low income and communities of color. Such proximity leads to negative health impacts such as asthma. There is currently no statewide limitation on the distance such equipment can be built from where people live.

Now Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration, through the Department of Conservation’s Geologic Energy Management Division or CalGEM, has proposed a new rule that would establish a 3,200-foot buffer zone or setback prohibiting oil wells from being built near homes, schools, hospitals, nursing homes and other sensitive locations.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Matt Nelson, executive director of Presente.org, the largest LatinX digital organizing group in the U.S. The group, with more than 500,000 members, responds to a variety of human and civil rights issues. Presente is one of the organizations that’s now advocating for universal setbacks for both oil and gas development infrastructure, including existing wells and is calling for an emergency response to ban all new fossil fuel permits in California until the proposed final rules are in effect.

For more information, visit Presente at Presente.org.