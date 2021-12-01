December Deadline Looms for Senate Democrats to Pass Critical Voting Rights Legislation

In recent months, President Biden and congressional Democrats have focused almost all their attention on passage of two major infrastructure bills. After the House voted to pass the $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill funding roads, bridges and broadband internet on Nov. 5, the president signed the bill into law. But Senate Democrats have yet to fully debate and vote on Biden’s more expansive $1.75 trillion human infrastructure bill.

Meanwhile, Republicans have had a very different focus. Across the country, the GOP has proposed 425 voter suppression bills in 49 states, passing 33 such laws in 19 states — making it more difficult for communities of color, young people and other Democratic leaning constituencies to vote. But because Democrats have thus far failed to pass two pieces of legislation restoring the Voting Rights Act of 1965, gutted by the Supreme Court, more than 150 scholars of U.S. democracy warn that there is only a “slim window of opportunity left to act … and midnight is approaching.”

These scholars from top U.S. universities, say that unless the majority party temporarily suspends the Senate filibuster rule and passes the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on a simple majority vote, free and fair elections will be undermined and “likely result in an extended period of minority rule, which a majority of the country would reject as undemocratic and illegitimate.” Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Ben Jealous, president of People for the American Way, who has been arrested for participating in civil disobedience actions demanding voting rights protections. Here, he discusses the urgency of pushing President Biden and Senate Democrats to move quickly to pass voting rights legislation.

For more information, visit People For The American Way at pfaw.org.