U.S. Tax Code Must be Rewritten to Compel America’s Wealthiest Pay Their Fair Share

The Panama Papers leak of millions of financial documents in 2016, and later the Pandora Papers in 2021, exposed the global offshore tax havens used by the world’s wealthiest and most powerful people to hide their wealth and avoid paying taxes.

But Morris Pearl and Erica Payne argue in their new book, “Tax the Rich! How Lies, Loopholes & Lobbyists Make the Rich Even Richer,” that the vast majority of America’s wealthiest families don’t need to deposit their money in off-shore accounts to evade taxes. Rather they say, America’s rich, with the help of politicians they control, legally use the U.S. tax code to minimize or evade paying their tax bill.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Pearl, a former managing director at BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, who now chairs the Patriotic Millionaires, a group of hundreds of high net-worth Americans who work to ensure that corporations and millionaires and billionaires like themselves, pay their fair share of taxes. Here, Pearl discusses the inner workings of a system designed to make rich people richer and everyone else poorer.