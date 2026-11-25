The Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast is home to a massive array of petrochemical operations, from LNG or liquefied natural gas export terminals, to oil refineries, to plastic production plants. Along with encroachment into residents’ communities, comes air and water pollution — as well as a much higher than average cancer rate — hence the nickname for the region, “Cancer Alley.”

In 2000, native Louisianan Anne Rolfes founded and today still directs the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, named for an easy to use air monitoring system. In the past quarter century, her organization has worked on a variety of health and environmental issues, all related to hazards linked to the state’s petrochemical industry.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke to Rolfes about the worsening pollution and health conditions in the region, and how a bill currently moving through Congress, the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, would have an even more devastating impact on her state and community.

ANNE ROLFES: We work to protect our home, Louisiana, from horrible industrialization projects like SpaceX, carbon capture, liquefied natural gas, refinery expansions, chemical plants, data centers. And unfortunately, it has gotten worse in the last 25 years. Our state doesn’t seem to understand that there are completely different ways to grow an economy and ways that actually would result in shared prosperity without ruining our home.

MELINDA TUHUS: Anne Rolfes, the Senate just passed BAAJA or BAHA, the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, also known as the Energy Permitting Bill. All but two Republicans and many Democrats voted in favor. In exchange for faster permitting for both clean and dirty energy projects, the bill would decimate NEPA, the National Environmental Policy Act, which since 1970 has given standing to people directly impacted by transportation, energy and other projects to object and speak up for their own interests. It would also reduce protections under the Clean Water Act, the National Historic Preservation Act, and the Endangered Species Act. The bill will now go to the House, which will take it up after the Thanksgiving break. Should it pass the House, and it will certainly be signed by President Trump, how do you see it impacting your work?

ANNE ROLFES: Well, let’s be really clear. We need NEPA. We need the Endangered Species Act. We need all of these federal laws to protect us, right? There’s no question about that. I mean, this is a catastrophe, and it’s a massive giveaway on the part of a bunch of politicians who should see that this election was just about, in part, about stopping corruption just like this, about stopping data centers. And so what are the Democrats doing? They’re voting, or what are some of the Democrats doing, I should say, and what all the Republicans are doing. They’re voting in laws that would make it more easy to build, easier to build data centers and other horrible ideas. And then who’s going to get blamed for that? The Democrats will. And if this law does pass, they should be blamed because this is a tragedy. It’s also though really important to know that in Louisiana, those laws often don’t work for us.

We are absolutely a sacrifice zone. We do not get the enforcement by the EPA. Even when we have Obama or Biden in the White House, we are neglected. Certainly Biden was better than Obama. Obama was a disaster down here. You just didn’t have protections for people. What you do have is a lot of photo ops when there’s a Democratic president. They come down here, take pictures with communities in the firing lines of pollution, but you don’t have vigorous protection. And so what we are hoping happens is that this horrible law does not pass, and furthermore, that we can go take the next step and get the EPA to do its job here in Louisiana and around the South and other neglected areas.

MELINDA TUHUS: Now the whole country is a sacrifice zone since Lee Zeldin, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, sees his job as terminating its work.

ANNE ROLFES: Yeah, there’s no comparison between what the South experiences and the rest of the country. I mean, that is also our own doing because we have terrible laws. We have elected officials who don’t protect us. But yes, of course, this horrible law would open up the country to unbridled industrialization. And I think it’s really important to use that word. It’s not development, it’s destruction. So it should be called industrialization. Just to say we need federal protection, we need strong federal laws. And here in Louisiana, there’s a lot we’re doing to protect ourselves. We’re challenging, for example, the public financing of some of these projects. We’ve exposed the secrecy. We’re challenging some of what we believe are the illegal ways they’re moving public money around. So we’re active. We are winning in some cases. We don’t want to project the idea that we’re sitting around here wringing our hands, and yet these federal laws are really important.

They’re foundational.

MELINDA TUHUS: Is the Louisiana Bucket Brigade working with other like-minded groups in Louisiana to have a bigger impact on these industrial projects?

ANNE ROLFES: Yes, always. We always work in partnership. Right now, one of our principal partner is a group called Rural Roots Louisiana, which is comprised and led by and founded by people from Ascension Parish, which is the region targeted for so much of our current governor’s industrialization fantasies.

To register your views on the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA) that will soon be voted on by the U.S. House, call: (877) 796-1949 to be connected to your member of Congress.”

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