Dissecting the GOP’s ‘Big Lie’ and Other Toxic Conspiracy Theories 

It often appears that Americans, divided by politics and endless culture wars, live in totally different realities. Many Republicans and those on the right believe that both climate change and the coronavirus pandemic are an elaborate hoax. Large numbers of Trump voters reject COVID vaccines, wearing masks and social distancing. Thousands of QAnon cult members believe Satan-worshipping Democrats eat or sexually abuse children, and that the deceased JFK Jr. will rise from the dead and run as vice president with Donald Trump in 2024.

Recent polls find that more than 70 percent of Republican say they don’t believe Joe Biden was legitimately elected to the White House, echoing former President Trump’s “Big Lie” that he was the actual winner of the 2020 election. More worrisome is that even after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and a failed pro-Trump coup attempt, up to 40 percent of Republicans told pollsters that they believe the use of violence may be necessary to achieve their political goals.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Amanda J. Crawford, assistant professor of journalism at the University of Connecticut, who has worked as a reporter for major national news outlets. Here, Crawford examines the reasons why so many Republicans and those on the American right have so fully embraced toxic, and often bizarre conspiracy theories that demonize their perceived enemies.

For more information, visit Amanda J. Crawford’s website at journalism.uconn.edu/ amanda-j-crawford/.