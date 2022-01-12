Trump & GOP Planning to Use the Constitution’s 12th Amendment to Steal the 2024 Election   

In the days between the Nov. 3, 2020 presidential election and Jan. 6, the date Congress was scheduled to certify Joe Biden as winner and next occupant of the White House, Donald Trump and his inner circle were working to subvert the will of the American people, according to a memo obtained by the Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. The plot that preceded the pro-Trump violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, involved conservative lawyer and Trump adviser John Eastman who argued that the Constitution’s 12th Amendment gave then Vice President Mike Pence the discretion to decide which states’ electoral votes should be counted if there was a dispute.

Because GOP legislators had already been primed to make baseless allegations that widespread voter fraud had tainted the election, the plot would have several key states submit competing slates of electors, thereby throwing the election result into dispute. The 12th Amendment dictates that if no candidate achieves the necessary majority, the matter goes to the House of Representatives to be decided, where each state is given one vote. On Jan. 6, 2021 the GOP-controlled 26 state delegations, just enough to overturn the will of the people, and award the election victory to Trump.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with best-selling author and investigative journalist Greg Palast, who’s been reporting on voter suppression for 22 years. In his recent article titled, “What Do You Call a Failed Insurrection? PRACTICE,” he explains how the same elements in the unsuccessful plot to steal the election in 2020, will likely be executed again by Trump and the GOP in the 2024 election. Palast warns that unless we can preserve democracy in this year’s 2022 midterm elections, Trump and the Republicans could very well succeed.

For more information, visit Greg Palast’s website at gregpalast.com.