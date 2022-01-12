Is There a Link Between the Pandemic and Spike in Adolescent Girls’ Suicide Attempts?

In 2019, suicide was the second leading cause of death among youth and young adults in the U.S. (ages 10-34): 634 children aged 10-14 killed themselves, while almost ten times that number of 15- to 24-year-olds did (5,954).

However, most suicide attempts do not result in death. A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looked at hospital emergency department admissions for suspected suicide attempts and found a staggering 51 percent increase among girls aged 12 to 17 between March of 2019 and March of 2021.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Ellen Yard, an epidemiologist with the Suicide Prevention Team with the Injury Center at the CDC, and lead author on the study. Here she explains that the focus of the study was not the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on suicide attempts, but rather the data and its possible significance.

If you are contemplating suicide or are concerned about a loved one, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK, that’s 800-273-8255 or go to www. suicidepreventionlifeline.org, where professionals will provide free, confidential help.