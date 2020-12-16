Faithful America Confronts Religious Bigotry and Christian Teachings that Serve a Hateful Political Agenda

In the 1960s and ’70s, the liberal wing of faith institutions was ascendant, with a progressive religious component to key struggles like civil rights, farmworkers rights and peace. But for the past almost 40 years, the right-wing has sucked most of the oxygen out of the faith sector of our society, including the explosion of conservative televangelists and the growth of organizations like the Family Research Council and a Catholic Church that has moved in a more conservative direction.

In 2004, progressive faith organizing began through the National Council of Churches, the umbrella group of mainline Protestant denominations in the U.S. The group doing the organizing, Faithful America, became independent in 2013.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with the Rev. Nathan Empsall, an Episcopal priest and campaigns director with Faithful America, which does online organizing and has involved more than 180,000 people in its campaigns. Here, Rev. Empsall talks about his group’s past successes and what progressive people of faith have confronted during the Trump era.

For more information, visit Faithful America at faithfulamerica.org.