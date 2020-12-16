• Thousands of Rohingya refugees, who fled mass violence in Myanmar are being relocated to an uninhabited island in the Bay of Bengal, named Bhasan Char. In early December, Bangladeshi authorities transported over 1,600 refugees there from a massive camp on the border with Myanmar. Human rights groups protested the move, charging that the refugees were forcibly relocated to the island. Facilities there had not been inspected by the United Nations. Bangladesh plans to send a total of 100,000 refugees to low-lying Bhasan Char, which is vulnerable to cyclones and other dangerous storms.

