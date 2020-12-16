Major Challenges Ahead for the Equitable Distribution of Coronavirus Vaccine 

As the U.S. exceeded 300,000 deaths from the coronavirus and more than 16 million confirmed cases of the disease, health workers across the U.S. received the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech. Another pharmaceutical company, Moderna, will likely receive Food and Drug Administration authorization for the emergency use of its vaccine within a week. A detailed review of both vaccines by the FDA confirmed the two-shot regimen was “highly effective” in a clinical trial and carried no serious safety concerns.

Because the supply of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. is limited, initial supplies will be allocated to healthcare workers and vulnerable resident and staff in long-term care facilities, which have suffered an estimated 40 percent of coronavirus deaths in the U.S. People with chronic conditions and who are over 65 will also be in the front of the line. For average Americans, however, the earliest most people will receive vaccinations will likely be in the spring or over the summer.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Michelle Mahon, a registered nurse and the National Nurses United union’s assistant director of nursing practice. Here, she discusses the major challenge ahead for the equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccine to vulnerable populations, and communities that are skeptical of vaccines and have been underserved by the nation’s for-profit healthcare system.

For more information, visit the National Nurses United Union at NationalNursesUnited. org.