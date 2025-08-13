Gulf South Activists in NYC Protest Banks, Insurance Companies’ Role in Worsening the Climate Crisis

Interview with Manny Robinson, Gulf South Fossil Finance Hub, and Roishetta Ozane, founder and CEO of the Vessel Project, conducted by Melinda Tuhus

Anti-fossil fuel campaigners from the U.S. Gulf South joined other activists in New York City from July 28 to Aug. 2 for an action dubbed, “From the Gulf South to the Global South.” Stop the Money Pipeline, a group that targets banks and insurance companies enabling the construction of methane pipelines and liquefied “natural” gas or LNG, export terminals, co-organized the protest.

The climate activists made connections between the U.S. petrochemical industry and its impact on countries around the world. The group also visited an immigration court in New York City to stand in solidarity with those facing Trump-regime mass deportation. Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus was there and brings us this report with the voices of some of the participants as they spoke outside the corporate headquarters of Blackrock, Citibank, the Chubb insurance company and outside the homes of some of those corporate leaders.

That was Roishetta Ozane founder and CEO of The Vessel Project of Louisiana, part of a group of climate activists from the U.S. Gulf South protesting in New York City against the role of banks and insurance companies that finance fossil fuel projects that intensify the climate crisis.

For more information, visit the Vessel Project of Louisiana at vesselprojectoflouisiana. org and the Gulf South Fossil Finance Hub at gulfhub.org

