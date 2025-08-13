As Extreme Weather Events Intensify, Trump EPA to Eliminate Federal Climate Regulations

As Donald Trump campaigned for president in 2024, he talked about his plan to roll back most, if not all environmental and climate regulations. On his first day back in the White House, he signed an executive order withdrawing the U.S., for a second time, from the 2015 Paris climate agreement where nations around the world pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to the worsening climate crisis.

In the recently passed federal budget bill, the Trump regime cut every subsidy and tax rebate for clean energy under the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by President Biden. And in the administration’s latest move to reverse progress made on climate change, Trump’s EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced in late July that his agency is proposing to rescind the agency’s 2009 declaration that determined carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases endanger public health and welfare.

Revoking this finding will end federal regulation of emissions linked to climate change under the Clean Air Act for motor vehicles, power plants and other sources of pollution. This reckless policy change rejecting mainstream science, but applauded by the fossil fuel industry, is occurring as the world is experiencing the increasing severity and frequency of global extreme weather events, including floods, droughts, wildfires and ever more deadly heatwaves and hurricanes.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke Candice Fortin, U.S. campaign manager with the global climate group 350.org. Here, she assesses the consequences of Trump’s dismantling of federal climate regulations and what if anything states can do to implement or strengthen their own local climate laws.

