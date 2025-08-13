Unprecedented Trump-GOP Gerrymandering Scheme in Texas and Other States Aims to Rig 2026 Election

Interview with David Daley, senior fellow in communications at Fair Vote, and author of Antidemocratic: Inside the Far Right's 50-Year Plot to Control American Elections, conducted by Scott Harris

Donald Trump and his Republican party — fearful of being punished by voters in next year’s midterm election for their widely unpopular policies, such as major cuts to the nation’s social safety net program and inflationary tariffs — have taken the unprecedented step of pushing through mid-decade gerrymandering of Texas congressional seats. The GOP hopes redrawing Texas maps will give them five additional seats, helping the party retain control of the House. But beyond Texas, Republicans are encouraging the gerrymandering of districts in other states, including Ohio, Florida, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky and New Hampshire.

More than 50 Texas House Democrats recently left the state to deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass their gerrymandered maps. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has threatened to ask voters to approve a referendum to bypass his state’s nonpartisan Citizens Redistricting Commission, to redraw maps there, increasing the number of Democratic seats as a counter to Trump Republicans’ gerrymandering scheme.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with David Daley, former editor-in-chief of Salon.com, who’s the author of “Antidemocratic: Inside the Far Right’s 50-Year Plot to Control American Elections.” Here, Daley discusses his recent Nation article, “How the GOP Hopes to Gerrymander Its Way to a Midterms Victory,” and the U.S. Supreme Court’s right- wing majority’s role in methodically dismantling the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

