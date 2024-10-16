If Completed, the East African Oil Pipeline Will be a Devastating ‘Carbon Bomb’

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline, when completed in late in 2025, will extend 900-miles from the Lake Albert oil fields in Uganda to the port of Tanga, Tanzania, on the Indian Ocean. Since its initial groundbreaking in 2017, the project known as EACOP, has run into fierce opposition from people living along its path, as well as from climate justice activists and wildlife protectors.

Opponents point out that the pipeline will make it impossible to meet carbon reduction goals, exacerbate climate crisis-fueled destructive weather and imperil some of Africa’s most iconic and endangered species. According to Human Rights Watch, the pipeline has already displaced more than 100,000 people in the two countries. The Ugandan government has been cracking down violently on protests against the pipeline, as local people resist being displaced and claim that compensation for taking their lands is totally inadequate.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Nico Udu-Gama, U.S Partnerships coordinator with 350.org, a global grassroots climate organization. Here, he explains why his group and others have made the fight to stop the East African Crude Oil Pipeline a top priority, and the consequences for people and the environment if the pipeline is completed.