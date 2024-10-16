Trump, GOP Preparing to Subvert Presidential Election Outcome if They Lose

Across America, Republican Trump-supporting election deniers are making plans to subvert the outcome of the 2024 presidential election should their candidate lose. In 19 states, an election denier currently holds at least one statewide office with election oversight power. Central to the scheme is laying the groundwork to delay certification of ballot counts based on any vague allegation of voter fraud, thereby causing chaos at the county and state level with the ultimate goal of empowering the Republican majority House of Representatives to select the nation’s next president.

In September, the Republican majority on the Georgia State Election Board passed a set of last-minute rules that required county election workers to hand-count the number of ballots cast in each precinct and which critics said could threaten to delay the reporting of the results. But on Oct. 15, Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney ruled that county election boards are required to certify their election results by Nov. 12.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Justin Glawe, an independent journalist and frequent contributor to Rolling Stone magazine, who writes the newsletter American Doom. Here he discusses the Trump and Republican party plan to undermine the 2024 election if they lose, which includes delaying certification of county and state winners and falsely claiming that massive voter fraud by undocumented immigrants should invalidate the election outcome if Vice President Harris wins on Nov. 5.

