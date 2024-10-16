This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Oct. 16, 2024

Two years after former right wing Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro was voted out of office, his extremist movement, known as ‘Bolsonaristas,’ is the driving force of the opposition to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva, who is serving his third term.

The outrageous lies spread by Donald Trump and his running mate Ohio Senator J.D. Vance about Haitian immigrants eating pets in Springfield, Ohio — grabbed headlines and led to 33 bomb threats that closed schools, colleges and hospitals. Vance admitted that the Republican lies were designed to focus negative public attention on the nation’s growing Haitian immigrant population.

(“Haitian Immigrants Find New Footholds and Familiar Backlash,” Stateline, Sept. 30, 2024)

This November’s San Francisco mayoral campaign is dominated by centrist Democrats, including incumbent Mayor London Breed who has led the effort to demolish homeless encampments. Major issues in the campaign include the city’s office vacancy rate, the highest in the nation, and a severe shortage of affordable housing.

(“In Liberal San Francisco, the Sole Progressive Vying for Mayor is an Underdog,” The Los Angeles, Times, Sept. 17, 2024; “San Francisco Mayoral Election Defined by Housing Crisis and Shift to the Right,” )