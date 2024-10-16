Under Trump, Project 2025 Would Decimate Federal Storm Forecasting and Disaster Relief

The back-to-back hurricanes Helene and Milton that struck the southeast U.S. killed more than 250 people, destroyed thousands of homes, left millions without power and left a vast trail of despair. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump made the situation much worse when he politicized the natural disaster by consciously spreading disinformation that he believed would benefit his campaign for the White House.

Trump blatantly lied when he charged that the federal government purposely stopped aid from getting to areas with Republican voters, funneled emergency aid to migrants instead of disaster response, and limited support for hurricane victims to just $750. Trump’s false statements incited threats against federal emergency response personnel by armed right- wing militia groups and hampered relief work in western North Carolina, prompting disaster workers to relocate because of safety concerns.

With the increasing frequency of extreme weather events fueled by the climate crisis, disaster preparedness and relief aid is ever more critical. So, it’s alarming to note that the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 lays out a plan to be implemented under a future Trump presidency where federal forecasting of severe storms and emergency aid given to towns and cities that suffered destruction from natural disasters,would be drastically scaled back. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Andra Watkins, a New York Times best-selling author, who’s devoted many months researching and writing about Project 2025. Here she talks about her recent article, “What Nobody is Reporting About Project 2025 Disaster Response,” on the ways in which presidential powers could be abused in responding to future natural disasters.

Listen to Scott Harris’ in-depth interview with Andra Watkins (18:43) and see more articles and opinion pieces in the Related Links section of this page.

For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to Between The Lines on your favorite podcast app or platform.

Or subscribe to our Between The Lines and Counterpoint Weekly Summary.