As support for the death penalty has steadily declined in the U.S. in recent decades, the federal government under President Trump and Attorney General William Barr have been on a killing spree, executing 10 men on death row, with several more men and one woman scheduled to die in the final weeks before Trump leaves office on Jan. 20. If the executions are carried out as planned, Trump will have authorized the most executions of any president in more than 100 years. Incoming President Joe Biden says he intends to end the use of capital punishment by the federal government during his time in office.

Among those on death row is Lisa Montgomery, a severely mentally ill woman who was convicted of the horrific crime of killing a pregnant acquaintance and cutting a full-term child from the womb, which survived, with Montgomery raising the baby as her own. Montgomery had survived a brutal childhood, where her father and friends repeatedly raped her, while her mother prostituted her to help pay the bills.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Ngozi Ndulue, senior director of Research and Special Projects at the Death Penalty Information Center. Here she talks about some of the many ways that 2020 has been an aberrant year for the death penalty in the U.S.

For more information, visit the Death Penalty Information Center at deathpenaltyinfo.org.

To learn more about the campaign to spare Lisa Montgomery from the death penalty, and/or to sign a petition TELL PRESIDENT TRUMP TO STOP THE EXECUTION OF LISA MONTGOMERY at moveon.org.