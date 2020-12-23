• With a single tweet, President Donald Trump upended 30 years of diplomacy when he recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over the Western Sahara. Trump agreed to reverse decades of U.S. policy, in exchange for Moroccan King Mohammed IV agreeing to establish diplomatic relations with Israel. For years, Morocco maintained friendly, but unofficial relations with Israel.

