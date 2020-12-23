‘No Honeymoon For Biden’ Campaign Demands New Administration Adopt Progressive Policy Solutions

Progressive groups across the U.S. focused on one central goal over the past year, to defeat President Trump in the Nov. 3 election. With Joe Biden now set to enter the White House as the nation’s 46th president on Jan. 20, activists are mobilizing once again to fight for the adoption of progressive policies by the new administration.

One of the groups now organizing pressure on the incoming Biden administration is RootsAction.org, which supported Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primaries earlier in the year. Roots Action recently launched their new “No Honeymoon for Biden” campaign “to push back against the destructive forces of corporate power, racial injustice, extreme income inequality, environmental assault and the military-industrial complex.”

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Jeff Cohen, founding director of the Park Center for Independent Media at Ithaca College and co-founder of RootsAction.org. Here, he talks about some of the key issues his group will be pressuring the Biden administration to take action on, including establishing a $15 federal minimum wage, cancellation of student debt, rolling back mass incarceration.

For more information, visit the No Honeymoon for Biden Campaign at nohoneymoon.org. Follow the discussion on Twitter at #nohoneymoon.