President Donald Trump has repeatedly lied, spread misinformation and attempted to score political points during one of the world’s most dangerous health crises. Millions of people in the U.S. and around the world are highly dependent on the actions their governments take to slow the spread of the coronavirus and equip hospitals with ventilators and protective gear to properly treat the flood of patients whose very lives hang in the balance.

On March 24, Trump issued perhaps his most dangerous pronouncement on the COVID-19 pandemic when he said in an interview that he hoped the government could relax social distancing guidelines and the nation could go back to work by Easter on April 12. Health experts warn that unless Americans continue to strictly observe limits on social interactions, the number of infections will overwhelm the health care system leading to many more unnecessary deaths.

Earlier, in a primetime televised address to the nation, the president claimed that private health-insurance companies had “agreed to waive all co-payments for coronavirus treatments, extend insurance coverage to these treatments, and to prevent surprise medical billing.”

However, insurers quickly corrected Trump, asserting that they only agreed to waive copays for coronavirus testing. The massively expensive follow-up treatments will not be exempt from deductibles, or out-of-pocket costs. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Wendell Potter, a former health insurance industry executive turned whistleblower, who takes a critical look at how the U.S. insurance industry has responded to the coronavirus pandemic

Wendell Potter is founder of the investigative news website, Tarbell.org. See Potter’s recent article, “Coronavirus Pandemic Reveals Just How Devastating the Greed of For-Profit Insurance Industry Has Become.”