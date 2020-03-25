After a seven-month military lockdown of Kashmir, Indian government officials released chief minister Farooq Abdullah, a leader of Kashmir’s most influential political party, yet many remain in detention. Journalism in Jammu and Kashmir is under a state of repression.
(“India Frees Top Kashmiri Leader Farooq Abdullah,” Al Jazeera, March 13, 2020; “Journalism in Kashmir in a State of Repression,” Al Jazeera, March 18, 2020)
Myanmar’s generals used their dominant power to prevent constitutional reforms proposed by the ruling National League of Democracy in the nation’s parliament.
(“Making Law and War,” The Economist, March 12, 2020)
In the face of Joe Biden’s recent Democratic presidential primary victories and the COVID- 19 pandemic, progressives in Illinois provided three down-ballot surprise victories.
(“Despite Bernie’s Loss, Progressive Score 3 Major Wins in Illinois,” March 19, 2020; “Rep. Dan Lipinski’s Upset Has Symbolic Ramifications,” CNN, March 19, 2020)
This week’s News Summary was narrated by Anna Manzo.