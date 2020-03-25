After a seven-month military lockdown of Kashmir, Indian government officials released chief minister Farooq Abdullah, a leader of Kashmir’s most influential political party, yet many remain in detention. Journalism in Jammu and Kashmir is under a state of repression.

Myanmar’s generals used their dominant power to prevent constitutional reforms proposed by the ruling National League of Democracy in the nation’s parliament.

In the face of Joe Biden’s recent Democratic presidential primary victories and the COVID- 19 pandemic, progressives in Illinois provided three down-ballot surprise victories.

This week’s News Summary was narrated by Anna Manzo.