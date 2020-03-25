As more people in jails and prisons – both inmates and staff – test positive for the coronavirus, prisoners’ rights groups and family members are demanding that inmates be released, especially those with medical or mental health conditions, those over 55 and under 21, individuals in pre-trial detention who can’t make bail, those in immigration detention, and people incarcerated for technical violations such as missing a parole reporting date. About 2 million people are currently incarcerated in the U.S., and hundreds of thousands cycle through the system each year. There are 38,000 prisoners in immigration custody alone, where conditions are often overcrowded and unhygienic.

Although releases have been few, there has been a precipitous drop in the number of arrestees being imprisoned since the pandemic began, with many being released on a promise to appear, whenever court proceedings resume.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Amy Fettig, deputy director of the ACLU’s National Prison Project, about the current dangerous conditions in U.S. prisons, the grave risk prisoners and staff face, and what should be done to minimize that risk.

For more information on the National Prison Project, visit aclu.org/other/ aclu-national-prison-project.