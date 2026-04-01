Iran Maintains Upper Hand over U.S. and Israel in Escalating and Costly War

As the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran entered a fifth week, President Trump warned again that he would soon order U.S. forces to obliterate Iran’s energy plants, oil wells and strike Iran’s desalination plants—a war crime—if the Islamic Republic doesn’t reopen the Strait of Hormuz, where 20 percent of the world’s oil and gas transits. Since the start of the war, the U.S. and Israel have attacked 21 universities in Iran, prompting Iranian officials to warn that in response, their military would target U.S. and Israeli-affiliated universities across the Middle East.
In an erratic series of statements and social media posts, Trump said the war could end in “two to three weeks,” as he threatened to deploy U.S. ground forces and urged U.S. European allies to take military action on their own to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump has repeatedly said he’s engaged in constructive negotiations with Iranian leaders, despite denials from Iran’s foreign minister.
Since the war was launched, at least 1,900 Iranians have been killed in U.S.-Israeli airstrikes. More than 1,200 Lebanese have died in an Israeli offensive in southern Lebanon. While Iranian missile and drone attacks have killed 19 people in Israel and up to 36 in Gulf states. Thus far 13 U.S. service members have been killed, with over 350 injured. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Matthew Hoh, associate director of the Eisenhower Media Network, a former Marine captain, Iraq war combat veteran, and Afghanistan State Department officer who resigned in protest over U.S. war policy in 2009. Here, he examines why Iran now appears to have an upper hand in this war of choice started by the U.S. and Israel some five weeks ago.
SCOTT HARRIS: Matthew, there are now some 50,000 U.S. troops in the Middle East with another 10,000 that, as of last week, were en route. The Trump White House has signaled they could be planning these troops to either try to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by occupying Karg Island in the strait, or recover a thousand pounds of uranium that could be buried under tons of rubble from the earlier U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. What’s your view of the likelihood that the U.S. will deploy ground troops in Iran and the cost of such a deployment?
MATTHEW HOH: I think first, the unpopularity of it is very clear. I just saw, I think it was a Reuters poll that had about 7 percent of Americans supportive of a ground invasion of Iran. As the person who was commenting on this poll said, that’s an even lower percentage of support than the U.S. Congress has. So if you’ve got something that has less support than the American Congress does these days, you know it’s incredibly unpopular. And so, to carry out such a thing will be very unwise and foolish. It’d be reckless, particularly as it seems as if the Iranians are expecting such a ground assault, some type of incursion, some type of occupation and very much hope that it will occur because it plays into their strategy. Another aspect for the Iranians is in terms of making costs—the costs measurable in the sense that they deter any future war—is this idea of imposing physical costs on the United States, bodily costs, casualties.
So we just don’t see the forces available to carry out the type of large ground combat that I think many people have in mind.The other idea would be that these are small operations, raids and I think many people suspect that the idea would be that these would serve as photo ops—that essentially this allows the administration to try and gain some type of initiative here to try and get the headlines back in their favor. The idea of putting American Marines or paratroopers or commandos someplace, have them raise the flag on some Iranian beach and some photos and videos are taken and that’s used to demonstrate American success. That then, of course, could be the finale for this war. That might be the event that allows the administration to say, “Look, we’ve won” and declare victory and go home.
Of course, whether the Iranians would agree to that is a very big question.
For more information, visit Eisenhower Media Network eisenhowermedianetwork.org.
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