This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – April 1, 2026

Weeks after the U.S. military kidnapped Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, economic pressure on the communist government in Havana Cuba has escalated. Soon after Donald Trump cut off subsidized oil imports from Venezuela and Mexico blackouts became a daily occurrence, and even the widely admired Cuban medical system was impaired as vulnerable patients faced life threatening crises due to power outages. On March 29, a Russian oil tanker carrying 730,000 barrels of crude oil, was headed to Cuba, with no interference from the Trump administration.

(“Blackout Economics,” Economist, March 19, 2026; “Is Latin America Ready to Abandon Cuba,” New York Times, March 14, 2026; “Sanctioned Russian Tanker Carrying 730,000 Barrels of Crude Heads for Cuba,” Energy News, March 30, 2026)



After weeks of surging oil prices due to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran that closed down the Strait of Hormuz, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared an energy emergency to address the current disruption of fuel delivery impacting the distribution of food, medicines and agricultural products. Marcos empowered a committee to ensure the orderly movement of basic goods across the country, and prevent the hoarding and profiteering of petroleum products.