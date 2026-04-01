Between The Lines – April 1, 2026 – Full Show

Between The Lines – April 1, 2026 – Full ShowListen to the full show here April 1, 2026Former USMC Capt. Matthew Hoh: Iran Maintains Upper Hand over U.S. and Israel in Escalating and Costly WarXavier de Janon: Criminalizing Dissent: Trump DOJ Wins Terrorism Conviction of Antifa ActivistsKica Matos: Senate Confirms ‘Unqualified Hothead’ Markwayne Mullin as DHS SecretaryBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – April 1, 2026 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary